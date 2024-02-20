Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 142,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Chubb were worth $29,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 426.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,059,385 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $619,661,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1,476.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,466,000 after purchasing an additional 936,015 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 466.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 649,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 535,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.84.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $251.09. 714,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,823. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.40 and a 52 week high of $252.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.79. The company has a market cap of $102.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

