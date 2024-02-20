Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 307.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,338,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,518,758 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.26% of Suncor Energy worth $114,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 260.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 38.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 672.4% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SU stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.65. 2,094,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,859,942. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day moving average is $32.82. The company has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

