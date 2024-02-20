Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 204,645 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 798.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,268 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,645 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $69,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001,647 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on META shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.53.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total value of $45,601,669.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total transaction of $45,601,669.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.62, for a total transaction of $188,828.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,814 shares in the company, valued at $13,282,746.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 915,124 shares of company stock valued at $348,778,650 in the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $3.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $470.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,465,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,617,016. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.66 and a 12 month high of $488.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

