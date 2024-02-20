Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 172,803 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,778,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,803 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 3.1% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.19% of Mastercard worth $704,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 8.4% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in Mastercard by 6.3% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management boosted its stake in Mastercard by 5.1% during the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,388,649.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,540 shares of company stock worth $13,542,519 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.85.

Mastercard Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $14.04 on Tuesday, hitting $454.09. 3,038,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,498,969. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $340.21 and a 12 month high of $474.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

