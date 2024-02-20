Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $36,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 752,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,244,000 after purchasing an additional 49,351 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 9.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,143,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,350,000 after purchasing an additional 98,809 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 12.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 28,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 29.6% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 337,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,442,000 after purchasing an additional 77,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $73.15. 4,029,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,783,713. The stock has a market cap of $99.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Argus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

