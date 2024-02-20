Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 6,000 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $45,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $697,296,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,956,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,124,326,000 after purchasing an additional 803,143 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,098,661,000 after purchasing an additional 669,517 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,184,000 after purchasing an additional 581,379 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $947.38. 246,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,092. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $913.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $850.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.80 and a 1-year high of $973.99.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total value of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at $15,076,733.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total value of $1,417,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at $14,407,250.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,076,733.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,911 shares of company stock worth $10,781,770 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,076.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $939.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

