Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 536,900 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 73.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,272,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 536,900 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 1.48% of PNM Resources worth $56,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in PNM Resources by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PNM Resources by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,387,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in PNM Resources by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,378,000 after buying an additional 127,483 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PNM traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $37.61. 462,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,199,868. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.83. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $49.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.33.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $412.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.387 dividend. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.49%.

PNM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded PNM Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

