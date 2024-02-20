Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 419,000 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1,496.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 419,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $85,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 409,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 202,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,424,000 after purchasing an additional 23,916 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $796,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 26.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,108,000 after purchasing an additional 236,129 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC stock traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $201.29. 676,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,339. The company has a market cap of $98.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.86 and a 1 year high of $202.81.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.72%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

See Also

