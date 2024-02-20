Head-To-Head Survey: Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) vs. EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) and EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation



Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ubisoft Entertainment $1.89 billion 1.74 -$514.56 million N/A N/A EverCommerce $667.73 million 2.81 -$59.82 million ($0.20) -49.65

EverCommerce has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ubisoft Entertainment.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ubisoft Entertainment N/A N/A N/A EverCommerce -6.00% -4.18% -2.35%

Risk & Volatility



Ubisoft Entertainment has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EverCommerce has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ubisoft Entertainment and EverCommerce, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ubisoft Entertainment 1 3 2 0 2.17 EverCommerce 0 3 5 0 2.63

EverCommerce has a consensus target price of $12.39, suggesting a potential upside of 24.76%. Given EverCommerce’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EverCommerce is more favorable than Ubisoft Entertainment.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Ubisoft Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of EverCommerce shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of EverCommerce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EverCommerce beats Ubisoft Entertainment on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines. It is involved in the development in the area of online and mobile gaming; and film business. Ubisoft Entertainment SA was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Saint-Mandé, France.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation. It also provides EverPro suite of solutions in home services; EverHealth suite of solutions within health services; and EverWell suite of solutions in fitness and wellness services. In addition, the company offers professional services, such as implementation, configuration, installation, or training services. It serves home service professionals, including home improvement contractors and home maintenance technicians; physician practices and therapists in the health services industry; and personal trainers and salon owners in the fitness and wellness sectors. The company was formerly known as PaySimple Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to EverCommerce Inc. in December 2020. EverCommerce Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

