Head to Head Comparison: Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) and NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE)

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) and NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Exicure has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuBase Therapeutics has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Exicure and NeuBase Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exicure N/A 34.49% 13.07% NeuBase Therapeutics N/A -99.74% -60.13%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exicure $23.79 million 0.22 -$2.58 million $1.68 0.36 NeuBase Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.37 million ($7.70) -0.09

This table compares Exicure and NeuBase Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Exicure has higher revenue and earnings than NeuBase Therapeutics. NeuBase Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exicure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Exicure and NeuBase Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exicure 0 0 0 0 N/A NeuBase Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.9% of Exicure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of NeuBase Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Exicure shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of NeuBase Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Exicure beats NeuBase Therapeutics on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exicure

Exicure, Inc., an early-stage biotechnology company, develops nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. The company's preclinical candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of chronic pain. It also develops immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary SNA technology. Exicure, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications. Its pipeline includes NT0100 for Huntington's disease; NT0200 for myotonic dystrophy type 1; and NT0300 treatment targets the mutated KRAS gene. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

