H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.
H&E Equipment Services has a payout ratio of 22.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect H&E Equipment Services to earn $4.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.
H&E Equipment Services Trading Down 2.1 %
H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $55.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.23. H&E Equipment Services has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $57.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average is $46.87.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on HEES shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.
H&E Equipment Services Company Profile
H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.
Read More
