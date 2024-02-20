H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

H&E Equipment Services has a payout ratio of 22.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect H&E Equipment Services to earn $4.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $55.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.23. H&E Equipment Services has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $57.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average is $46.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 396.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HEES shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

