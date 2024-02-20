HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Acquired by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 330,056 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 160,276 shares during the period. HDFC Bank makes up about 1.6% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $19,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,560,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,164,000 after buying an additional 6,191,548 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,786,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,044,000 after buying an additional 2,627,482 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 363.2% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,139,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,236,000 after buying an additional 2,461,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,725,000 after buying an additional 1,757,638 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,859,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,039,000 after buying an additional 1,512,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.35. 2,693,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,370,885. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.71. The firm has a market cap of $102.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $52.16 and a fifty-two week high of $71.39.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

