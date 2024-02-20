HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Acquired by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,278 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $6,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,725,000 after buying an additional 1,757,638 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in HDFC Bank by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Trading Up 3.4 %

HDB stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.62. 1,541,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,338,285. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $52.16 and a 52-week high of $71.39. The company has a market cap of $103.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.68 and its 200-day moving average is $60.71.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 15.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.