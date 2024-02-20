HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,782 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $11,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 92.9% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE HCA traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $308.28. 103,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,378. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $314.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.32.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCA. Citigroup lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $1,305,067.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total value of $981,728.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,647,967.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $1,305,067.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,620 shares of company stock worth $4,188,812. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

