Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Tops $47.38 on Exchanges

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $32.45 million and approximately $5.16 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for about $47.38 or 0.00090785 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance’s genesis date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 705,171 tokens and its circulating supply is 684,957 tokens. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance.

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest Finance (FARM) is a decentralized platform that allows users to earn returns on their cryptocurrency investments without actively managing them. It uses strategized vaults to provide optimal yield rates on investments. FARM is the native ERC-20 token of Harvest Finance, which is used for governance, staking, voting on proposals, and incentivizing users. The amount of FARM staked by holders determines their influence on decisions about the project and platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

