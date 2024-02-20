Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.13.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 0.3 %

HOG stock opened at $37.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.53. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $48.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.71.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $791.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.29 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 22.00%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 13.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,686,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 7,659,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,689,000 after purchasing an additional 166,961 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,955,000 after purchasing an additional 410,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter worth about $564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

