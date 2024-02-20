GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from GWA Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.

GWA Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.57.

About GWA Group

GWA Group Limited researches, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets building fixtures and fittings to residential and commercial premises in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers vitreous China toilet suites, basins, plastic cisterns, taps and showers, baths, kitchen sinks, laundry tubs, smart products, and bathroom accessories, as well as domestic water control valves under the Caroma, Methven, Dorf, and Clark brands.

