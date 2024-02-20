Guardian Capital LP Sells 56,053 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Guardian Capital LP lowered its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,053 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $23,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 8.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,284,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,460,000 after buying an additional 103,387 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 212.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 79,745 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 404,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,590,000 after acquiring an additional 13,697 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,669,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TTE traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.35. The stock had a trading volume of 907,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,892. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $155.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.72. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $54.94 and a fifty-two week high of $69.63.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.57%.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.