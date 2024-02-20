Guardian Capital LP Sells 48,173 Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Guardian Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,173 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDS. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $84,580,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $24,604,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,157,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 569,462 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 320.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 731,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,414,000 after purchasing an additional 557,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,978,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,881,000 after purchasing an additional 283,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup lowered Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Woodside Energy Group Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE WDS traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.72 and a 200 day moving average of $22.01. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a one year low of $19.02 and a one year high of $25.96.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

