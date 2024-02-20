Guardian Capital LP Sells 28,908 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Guardian Capital LP trimmed its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,294 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 28,908 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Shell were worth $20,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554,340 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Shell by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,275,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,405,215,000 after acquiring an additional 402,896 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,907,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,322,801,000 after acquiring an additional 492,066 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355,814 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $677,739,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHEL traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $63.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,412,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,249,096. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.96 and a 200-day moving average of $64.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $206.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.59%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHEL. BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

