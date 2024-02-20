Guardian Capital LP Sells 19,356 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Guardian Capital LP reduced its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 504,397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,356 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $15,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 36.6% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.3% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PBA. StockNews.com lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 0.7 %

Pembina Pipeline stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.79. The company had a trading volume of 415,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,620. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.20. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.21.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

