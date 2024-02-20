Guardian Capital LP Sells 1,794,948 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Guardian Capital LP decreased its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,567,627 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,794,948 shares during the quarter. TELUS accounts for about 2.2% of Guardian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Guardian Capital LP owned approximately 0.25% of TELUS worth $58,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 5.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 18.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 4.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 5.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 20,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 8.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TU traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.92. The company had a trading volume of 756,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,686. The company has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.39. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $21.34.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.2793 dividend. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.14%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

