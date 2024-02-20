Guardian Capital LP Raises Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Guardian Capital LP raised its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 140.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $11,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 200.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in ASML by 220.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in ASML during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in ASML during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of ASML stock traded down $21.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $907.20. The company had a trading volume of 700,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,061. The company’s 50-day moving average is $799.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $694.78. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $954.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $357.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $962.60.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

