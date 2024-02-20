Guardian Capital LP Invests $9.38 Million in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Guardian Capital LP acquired a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 466,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,376,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,353,000. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter worth about $336,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter worth about $18,104,000. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter worth about $7,764,000. Finally, Citizens Business Bank purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter worth about $2,507,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenvue stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,690,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,071,580. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.83.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

