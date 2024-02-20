Guardian Capital LP Has $7.95 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Guardian Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,215 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $7,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the second quarter worth about $1,182,897,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $602,107,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 12.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,218,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,378,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,470 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Waste Connections by 2,358.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 989,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,382,000 after acquiring an additional 948,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 35.0% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,436,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,336,000 after acquiring an additional 631,724 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

NYSE WCN traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $167.64. 500,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,976. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $126.12 and a one year high of $169.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 56.71, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.42%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on WCN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.31.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

