Guardian Capital LP Has $43.95 Million Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Guardian Capital LP reduced its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,077,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,118 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals makes up 1.6% of Guardian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $43,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 200.0% in the third quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 38.6% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.73.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WPM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.33. 601,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.96. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

