Guardian Capital LP Grows Position in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 703,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,999 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Nuvei were worth $10,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEI. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Nuvei by 45.1% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 36,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 11,486 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nuvei by 182.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 28,731 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Nuvei by 10.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuvei by 2.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuvei Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVEI traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.28. The stock had a trading volume of 162,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.27. Nuvei Co. has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $43.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -304.00, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Nuvei from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Nuvei from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Nuvei in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Nuvei in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Nuvei Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

