Guardian Capital LP Decreases Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Guardian Capital LP trimmed its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,049 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $13,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.79. 887,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,920,130. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.52.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

Several analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.14.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

