Guardian Capital LP Cuts Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Guardian Capital LP reduced its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK stock traded up $3.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.14. 531,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,828. The company has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.97, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.80. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.74 and a 52-week high of $251.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on VRSK. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Verisk Analytics

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total transaction of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,860 shares in the company, valued at $11,513,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,924. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.