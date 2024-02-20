GSK (NYSE:GSK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.44

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.44 and last traded at $42.41, with a volume of 795514 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.94.

GSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a market cap of $87.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.16 and its 200-day moving average is $36.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.3564 dividend. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 6.9% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,462 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in shares of GSK by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in GSK by 2.3% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

