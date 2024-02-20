Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

GFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Griffon from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Griffon from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Griffon from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Griffon Stock Performance

NYSE:GFF opened at $68.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.78, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.56. Griffon has a twelve month low of $25.97 and a twelve month high of $69.41.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $643.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.87 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 72.80% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Griffon will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Griffon announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Griffon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James W. Sight sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.38, for a total value of $134,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,641.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Griffon during the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Griffon by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Griffon by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

