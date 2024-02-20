Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) PT Lowered to $36.00 at HC Wainwright

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at HC Wainwright from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 220.28% from the company’s current price.

Greenwich LifeSciences Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of GLSI opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $16.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $144.43 million, a PE ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

Featured Stories

