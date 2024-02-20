Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Reduces Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.50 on Tuesday, reaching $225.35. 773,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,534,020. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The company has a market cap of $129.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.57.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.13.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

