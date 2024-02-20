Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. decreased its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 96.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 196.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UDR shares. Barclays downgraded UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on UDR in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $1,705,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 939,716 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

UDR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UDR traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $35.64. The company had a trading volume of 489,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,724. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $44.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.13 and a 200 day moving average of $36.39. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81.

UDR Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.37%.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

