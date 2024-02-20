Graham (NYSE:GHC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Graham (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

GHC stock opened at $728.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $701.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $633.66. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.12. Graham has a twelve month low of $545.00 and a twelve month high of $749.89.

Graham Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $1.72 dividend. This is a positive change from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

