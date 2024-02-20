Graham (NYSE:GHC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Graham (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.
Graham Stock Down 2.1 %
GHC stock opened at $728.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $701.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $633.66. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.12. Graham has a twelve month low of $545.00 and a twelve month high of $749.89.
Graham Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $1.72 dividend. This is a positive change from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graham
About Graham
Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.
