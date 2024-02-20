Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLE) to Issue Dividend of $0.25

Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.2528 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.

Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

QYLE traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.63. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.82. Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $27.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 31.68% of Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF

The Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF (QYLE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq-100 ESG BuyWrite index. The fund is passively managed to provide exposure to companies in the Nasdaq 100 Index that have been screened for positive ESG characteristics and is combined with a covered call option strategy.

