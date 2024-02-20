Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) to Issue Dividend of $0.18 on February 28th

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1772 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

QYLD stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,875,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,718. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.28. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $16.09 and a 52-week high of $18.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

