Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 20th

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1772 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

QYLD traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $17.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,875,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,718. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.28. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $18.16.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QYLD. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth $180,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 32.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 387.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.