Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Shares Purchased by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COPX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA COPX opened at $36.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.87. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.43. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $42.44.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.