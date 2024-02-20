Global-e Online (GLBE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) will post its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Global-e Online to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Global-e Online Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GLBE opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -47.65 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.57. Global-e Online has a 1-year low of $24.26 and a 1-year high of $45.72.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently weighed in on GLBE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.
Institutional Trading of Global-e Online
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Global-e Online by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Global-e Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
