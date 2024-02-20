Glenview Trust co Sells 943 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Glenview Trust co reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 439.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Barclays raised their target price on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.78.

ZTS stock opened at $188.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $86.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.03 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.43 and a 200-day moving average of $183.11.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $176,689.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,233.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,786 shares of company stock worth $748,470 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

