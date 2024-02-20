Glenview Trust co Reduces Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Glenview Trust co lowered its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,964 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 15,793 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in HP were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 114,461.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528,558 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth $151,025,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in HP by 660.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,759,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $115,447,000 after buying an additional 3,264,645 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in HP during the second quarter worth $91,249,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in HP by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after buying an additional 2,686,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Price Performance

HPQ stock opened at $28.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.82. The company has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

Read Our Latest Report on HPQ

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.