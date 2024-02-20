Glenview Trust co Raises Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $43,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC stock opened at $170.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.49. The company has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.51. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $173.32.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

