Glenview Trust co Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Glenview Trust co cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 25.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VIG opened at $175.48 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $146.17 and a twelve month high of $176.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

