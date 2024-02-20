Glenview Trust co Has $942,000 Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Glenview Trust co increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in American Tower by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,401,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,987,902,000 after acquiring an additional 77,155 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 101,474.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,985,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,932,209,000 after buying an additional 251,834 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after buying an additional 3,016,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Tower by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMT shares. StockNews.com lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.54.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $187.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.23 billion, a PE ratio of 122.31, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $219.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 444.45%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

