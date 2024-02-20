Glenview Trust co Has $878,000 Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Glenview Trust co increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,329 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total transaction of $2,253,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,278,107.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,398,178 shares of company stock worth $372,666,925. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.97.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CRM stock opened at $289.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.65 and a 52-week high of $295.24. The company has a market capitalization of $280.45 billion, a PE ratio of 110.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $272.98 and its 200 day moving average is $235.38.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

