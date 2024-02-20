Glenview Trust co Has $694,000 Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Glenview Trust co boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Travelers Companies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

NYSE TRV opened at $217.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $219.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.06.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 10,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $2,178,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,045 shares of company stock valued at $23,391,963 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

