Glenview Trust co Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Glenview Trust co increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 28.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 13.1% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,174,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 10.0% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Duke Energy by 6.5% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 17,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Duke Energy stock opened at $91.88 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $100.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.48.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 115.49%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.