Glenview Trust co Acquires 1,544 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Glenview Trust co grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 4.7% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 45,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FirstEnergy news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $469,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,919.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $41.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FE

FirstEnergy Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

