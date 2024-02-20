Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $105.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Glaukos from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Glaukos from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Glaukos from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Glaukos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GKOS

Glaukos Stock Down 3.6 %

Insider Transactions at Glaukos

Glaukos stock opened at $92.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.95. Glaukos has a one year low of $44.26 and a one year high of $97.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.33 and a 200 day moving average of $75.63.

In related news, Director Marc Stapley sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $1,233,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,823.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 79,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $6,789,873.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,700.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Stapley sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $1,233,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,823.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,915 shares of company stock valued at $22,173,725 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glaukos

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,152,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,346,000 after purchasing an additional 700,200 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Glaukos by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,664,000 after purchasing an additional 520,758 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,771,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Glaukos by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,450,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $109,115,000 after purchasing an additional 453,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at $17,593,000. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.